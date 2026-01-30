'Kamma Mahanadu' to be held in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on February 8

The Kamma Global Federation (KGF) on Friday announced that the 'Kamma Mahanadu', a mega gathering, will be held on February 8, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. According to a statement issued by the KGF, the community represents nearly 2.1 crore people globally. The event aims to bring together members of the Kamma community to discuss various matters related to their future and collective development. Kamma is a prominent community primarily based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a significant presence in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The announcement also mentioned the success of the World Kamma Summit held in Hyderabad last year, which marked KGF's first international conference. The summit saw thousands of delegates from multiple Indian states and foreign countries participating, showcasing the growing global presence of the community. Building on the organisational momentum, the upcoming Kamma Mahanadu is expected to focus on strengthening the future of the Kamma community, with an emphasis on social, economic, and political empowerment. Jetti Kusuma Kumar, the founder and president of KGF, emphasised that one of the long-term objectives of the Mahanadu is to enable the representation of at least 30 Kamma MLAs across political parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He further stated that the community would work towards securing a deputy chief minister post in the state.

