‌Pop Mart, the maker of the famous Labubu doll, named London for its new regional headquarters, and said it would open seven more UK stores, as ⁠British Prime Minister Keir Starmer secured the "ugly-cute" investment on his trip to China.

Starmer's four-day visit aims to inject growth into Britain's economy by strengthening ties between the countries through improved market access, lower tariffs ​and investment deals, such as Pop Mart's. The Labubu dolls, whose toothy grin and pointy ears are behind ‍their intentionally imperfect "ugly-cute" appeal, have become collector's items since going viral on social media 18 months ago.

Starmer's visit has secured export deals worth 2.2 billion pounds ($3.02 billion) as well as market access valued at 2.3 billion pounds over five years, and ⁠hundreds ‌of millions of pounds in ⁠investment, a statement from his office said on Friday. LOCATIONS INCLUDE BIRMINGHAM, CARDIFF AND OXFORD STREET

Pop Mart will open in seven ‍locations in Britain, including Birmingham, Cardiff and a new flagship store on London's Oxford Street. It also plans 20 ​more stores across Europe. The investment will create over 150 jobs in Britain, the statement said.

"London ⁠stands at the heart of the global creative ecosystem, and we are thrilled to plant our European roots here," Grant Wang, Pop ⁠Mart's founder and chief executive, said in a statement. Pop Mart is one of a group of Chinese consumer-facing companies, including fashion retailer Urban Revivo and coffee chain Luckin, that are turning to overseas ⁠markets to try to counter weaker domestic spending linked to a prolonged property crisis and wage security concerns.

Starmer's ⁠office also said ‌Chinese energy storage firm HiTHIUM would invest 200 million pounds in Britain, adding 300 jobs, and life sciences group Asymchem would create 150 jobs by expanding its ⁠UK operations. ($1 = 0.7275 pounds)

