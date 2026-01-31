US OKs potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to Israel for $1.98 billion, Pentagon says

The ‌U.S. State Department ⁠has approved a potential sale of Joint ​Light Tactical ‍Vehicle and related equipment to ⁠Israel ‌for ⁠an estimated ‍cost of $1.98 billion, the ​Pentagon said on ⁠Friday.

The principal ⁠contractor for the ⁠sale is AM ⁠General ‌LLC.

