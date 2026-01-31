US OKs potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to Israel for $1.98 billion, Pentagon says
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 04:04 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and related equipment to Israel for an estimated cost of $1.98 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor for the sale is AM General LLC.
