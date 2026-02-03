Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Investor Confidence in Indian Markets

Stock investors' wealth surged by Rs 12.10 lakh crore as Indian markets rallied due to the India-US trade deal. The BSE Sensex rose significantly, led by gains in Adani Ports and other major companies. Sectors such as textiles and auto ancillary also benefited from the tariff-related relief.

The Indian stock market witnessed a dramatic upswing as investors' wealth increased by Rs 12.10 lakh crore, fueled by the India-US trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex recorded a substantial rise of 4,205.27 points, reaching a peak of 85,871.73 before closing at 83,739.13, marking a 2.54% increase.

This surge in equities was primarily driven by expectations set by the India-US trade agreement, which allayed tariff concerns that have pressured the markets since April 2025. According to A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the deal enhances capital flow visibility, boosts the rupee, and encourages manufacturing investments.

Significant gains were seen in sectors like textiles, auto ancillary, and specialty chemicals. Adani Ports led the gainers, while Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, and Reliance Industries also performed strongly. The trade agreement reduced US tariffs on Indian goods, further strengthening India's position in global markets and supporting export-driven industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

