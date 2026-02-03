Vladimir Putin and Mohammad Bin Salman Strengthen Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation across various spheres, including political, economic, trade, and humanitarian aspects. The agreement came to light following a recent phone conversation between the two leaders, as disclosed by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The discussion also touched upon the progress of their collaborative efforts within the OPEC+ framework. The leaders emphasized their commitment to maintaining stability in global energy markets, highlighting their roles and contributions to the energy sector.

Both leaders reiterated their nations' commitment to furthering strategic partnerships that would benefit their respective countries and the global community, underlining the significance of collaboration in today's interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)