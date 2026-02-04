Crucial Peace Talks Resume Amidst Ongoing Tensions in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators resumed talks in Abu Dhabi to end Europe's largest conflict since World War Two. The talks follow reports of Russia exploiting a temporary energy truce to launch missile attacks. Despite diplomatic efforts, key disagreements over territory and military withdrawal persist.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are back at the table in Abu Dhabi, engaging in crucial U.S.-brokered discussions aimed at resolving Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. The meetings follow accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia used a U.S.-backed energy truce to launch missile attacks.
Efforts by the Trump administration to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict, sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have so far faced significant hurdles. Disputes over land concessions and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain major sticking points.
Moscow demands Ukraine pull back its troops from the Donetsk region, whereas Kyiv insists on freezing the conflict along the current front lines. With Russia occupying 20% of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, public sentiment in Ukraine remains opposed to any concessions.
