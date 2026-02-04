India's Complex Oil Dynamics Amid U.S. Pressure on Russia

Russia may face a significant drop in oil income if U.S. President Donald Trump successfully encourages India to cease importing Russian crude. Analysts warn that losing its top seaborne export market could force Moscow to lower prices to attract new buyers.

Despite the pressure, India, citing energy security and the need for affordable crude, hasn't halted imports. Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit allegedly strengthened energy ties, yet Indian refiners remain cautious, impacting Moscow's earnings.

The challenge escalates as discounts widen and willing buyers dwindle. Russia might have to further pivot towards China, but obstacles remain. Meanwhile, India's future oil import strategy will depend on broader geopolitical dynamics and ongoing peace negotiations.

