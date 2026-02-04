Left Menu

India's Coal Imports for Power Sector: A Significant Decline

India's coal imports for blending in the power sector have decreased by 54% in the first nine months of the fiscal year, according to the government. This reduction is helping domestic coal-based power plants save on input costs and achieve foreign exchange savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:41 IST
India's Coal Imports for Power Sector: A Significant Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal imports for blending into India's power sector declined by 54% during the current fiscal year, the government announced. This reduction offers significant cost relief to domestic coal-powered plants.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed in Lok Sabha that coal imports for blending fell from 35.10 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 14.02 MT in 2024-25. The drop is expected to reduce input fuel costs further for coal-based plants.

Overall coal imports decreased to 243.62 MT from 264.53 MT, saving around Rs 60,681.67 crore in foreign exchange. Coal India Ltd is increasing production using advanced mining technologies and digital transformation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India
2
Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricultural Waste

Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricult...

 India
4
Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026