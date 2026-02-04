CKK Retail Mart Limited's IPO Success Reflects Investor Confidence

Mumbai — In a resounding vote of confidence, CKK Retail Mart Limited has announced the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which witnessed full subscription at 1.60 times the shares offered.

Overall, investors placed bids for 76,71,200 equity shares against the 48,00,000 shares available, underscoring strong interest in the company's strategic transition into a brand-led, consumer-focused FMCG entity. CKK's equity shares will list on NSE Emerge on February 6, marking a significant step in the company's growth trajectory.

Earlier, the IPO process included a successful anchor investor allocation, with 6,00,000 shares at ₹163 each. CKK Retail Mart Limited's robust presence in key Indian markets and diversified product portfolio continue to propel its evolution in the food and beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)