Nucleus Software Appoints Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Growth

Nucleus Software appoints Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer to lead global expansion and enhance customer value in the BFSI sector. With vast experience in fintech and enterprise technology, Dr. Chamaria aims to strengthen partnerships and drive sustainable revenue growth for Nucleus Software.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:12 IST
Nucleus Software, a leading global provider of lending and transaction banking products, has announced the appointment of Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer. This appointment, effective February 2, 2026, underscores the company's commitment to global growth and enhanced customer value in the BFSI sector.

Dr. Chamaria brings over two decades of experience in fintech, enterprise technology, and financial services. He is recognized for crafting high-impact go-to-market strategies and driving sustainable revenue growth. His role will focus on strengthening leadership and scaling business operations worldwide.

CEO Parag Bhise highlighted Dr. Chamaria's strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and customer-first approach as pivotal to Nucleus Software's next growth phase. As the company experiences strong momentum in cloud-native lending solutions and AI-driven innovations, Dr. Chamaria's leadership aims to expand customer engagement and global reach.

