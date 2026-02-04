Nucleus Software Appoints Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Growth

Nucleus Software, a leading global provider of lending and transaction banking products, has announced the appointment of Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer. This appointment, effective February 2, 2026, underscores the company's commitment to global growth and enhanced customer value in the BFSI sector.

Dr. Chamaria brings over two decades of experience in fintech, enterprise technology, and financial services. He is recognized for crafting high-impact go-to-market strategies and driving sustainable revenue growth. His role will focus on strengthening leadership and scaling business operations worldwide.

CEO Parag Bhise highlighted Dr. Chamaria's strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and customer-first approach as pivotal to Nucleus Software's next growth phase. As the company experiences strong momentum in cloud-native lending solutions and AI-driven innovations, Dr. Chamaria's leadership aims to expand customer engagement and global reach.

