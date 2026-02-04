Left Menu

India's Digital Future: Black Swan Summit Highlights AI, FinTech, and InsurTech Innovations

The Black Swan Summit India kicks off to focus on AI, FinTech, and InsurTech. Hosted by Odisha and GFTN, the summit seeks to position the state as a hub for digital innovation in India. Key figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, attend this global dialogue on digital-led growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:31 IST
India's Digital Future: Black Swan Summit Highlights AI, FinTech, and InsurTech Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

The Black Swan Summit India, a pivotal conference on AI, FinTech, and InsurTech, commences on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expected to participate. The two-day event, organized by the Odisha government and GFTN, highlights the state's ambition to be a driving force in India's digital evolution.

Visha Dev, the additional chief secretary of the electronics and information technology department, emphasized Odisha's strategic aim to establish Bhubaneswar as a key center for AI-driven financial technologies. The summit echoes the state's commitment to contribute significantly to 'Viksit Bharat' by leveraging inclusive, technology-led governance and digital infrastructure.

With over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers across five continents, this summit fosters a collaborative environment for global policymakers, tech leaders, and investors to engage in actionable discussions on maximizing the economic value of AI and digital finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India
3
Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

 India
4
IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026