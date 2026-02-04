India's Digital Future: Black Swan Summit Highlights AI, FinTech, and InsurTech Innovations

The Black Swan Summit India, a pivotal conference on AI, FinTech, and InsurTech, commences on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expected to participate. The two-day event, organized by the Odisha government and GFTN, highlights the state's ambition to be a driving force in India's digital evolution.

Visha Dev, the additional chief secretary of the electronics and information technology department, emphasized Odisha's strategic aim to establish Bhubaneswar as a key center for AI-driven financial technologies. The summit echoes the state's commitment to contribute significantly to 'Viksit Bharat' by leveraging inclusive, technology-led governance and digital infrastructure.

With over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers across five continents, this summit fosters a collaborative environment for global policymakers, tech leaders, and investors to engage in actionable discussions on maximizing the economic value of AI and digital finance.

