India's Digital Future: Black Swan Summit Highlights AI, FinTech, and InsurTech Innovations
The Black Swan Summit India kicks off to focus on AI, FinTech, and InsurTech. Hosted by Odisha and GFTN, the summit seeks to position the state as a hub for digital innovation in India. Key figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, attend this global dialogue on digital-led growth.
The Black Swan Summit India, a pivotal conference on AI, FinTech, and InsurTech, commences on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expected to participate. The two-day event, organized by the Odisha government and GFTN, highlights the state's ambition to be a driving force in India's digital evolution.
Visha Dev, the additional chief secretary of the electronics and information technology department, emphasized Odisha's strategic aim to establish Bhubaneswar as a key center for AI-driven financial technologies. The summit echoes the state's commitment to contribute significantly to 'Viksit Bharat' by leveraging inclusive, technology-led governance and digital infrastructure.
With over 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers across five continents, this summit fosters a collaborative environment for global policymakers, tech leaders, and investors to engage in actionable discussions on maximizing the economic value of AI and digital finance.
