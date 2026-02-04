Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Skill Development Revamp: New Strategies for Youth Employment

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a pivotal meeting focusing on the gaps in skill development and employment opportunities for the youth. Despite a rise in technical training, job placements remain insufficient, prompting strategic measures to enhance industry collaboration and curriculum relevance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an essential meeting at Dehradun's Secretariat auditorium, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami scrutinized the state's skill development efforts, highlighting the pressing issue of job placements despite increased technical training.

Dhami unveiled plans to enhance coordination among educational and technical institutions, citing the mismatch between trained youth availability and industry demand for skilled workers. Emphasizing 'smart' resources, he underscored curricula tailored to market needs.

A strategic framework was proposed to prepare workers across skill levels to fulfill 'Developed India @2047.' Involving industries in training emerged as a key solution, with plans for timely technical course revisions and seamless overseas placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

