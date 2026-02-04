RBI's Monetary Policy Amidst Trade Deals and Economic Growth
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra leads a panel for upcoming interest rate decisions, influenced by the Union Budget and recent trade deals. Experts predict maintaining the current rate, considering stable inflation and strong growth dynamics. Trade agreements are seen as boosting export competitiveness, easing pressure on the rupee.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has begun discussions on upcoming interest rate changes, set against the optimistic backdrop of India's growth-focused Union Budget and the recent India-US trade deal.
Analysts believe the central bank might maintain the current rates due to stable inflation and robust growth indicators. The recent trade agreements are expected to bolster India's export competitiveness, with reduced tariffs enhancing trade prospects.
Despite recent rate cuts, the consensus suggests a pause this time, with the RBI focusing on liquidity management. The government aims to keep inflation at 4%, providing a stable environment for infrastructure and allied sectors. Public capital expenditure promises to drive economic growth further.
