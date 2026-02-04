RBI's Monetary Policy Amidst Trade Deals and Economic Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has begun discussions on upcoming interest rate changes, set against the optimistic backdrop of India's growth-focused Union Budget and the recent India-US trade deal.

Analysts believe the central bank might maintain the current rates due to stable inflation and robust growth indicators. The recent trade agreements are expected to bolster India's export competitiveness, with reduced tariffs enhancing trade prospects.

Despite recent rate cuts, the consensus suggests a pause this time, with the RBI focusing on liquidity management. The government aims to keep inflation at 4%, providing a stable environment for infrastructure and allied sectors. Public capital expenditure promises to drive economic growth further.