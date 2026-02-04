Left Menu

RBI's Monetary Policy Amidst Trade Deals and Economic Growth

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra leads a panel for upcoming interest rate decisions, influenced by the Union Budget and recent trade deals. Experts predict maintaining the current rate, considering stable inflation and strong growth dynamics. Trade agreements are seen as boosting export competitiveness, easing pressure on the rupee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:28 IST
RBI's Monetary Policy Amidst Trade Deals and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has begun discussions on upcoming interest rate changes, set against the optimistic backdrop of India's growth-focused Union Budget and the recent India-US trade deal.

Analysts believe the central bank might maintain the current rates due to stable inflation and robust growth indicators. The recent trade agreements are expected to bolster India's export competitiveness, with reduced tariffs enhancing trade prospects.

Despite recent rate cuts, the consensus suggests a pause this time, with the RBI focusing on liquidity management. The government aims to keep inflation at 4%, providing a stable environment for infrastructure and allied sectors. Public capital expenditure promises to drive economic growth further.

TRENDING

1
India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

India's Davis Cup Squad Sharpens Skills Ahead of Netherlands Clash

 Global
2
Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

Manderson's Untold Secrets: UK Parliament Calls for Full Disclosure

 United Kingdom
3
Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical Services and Education

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Health Infrastructure: Rapid Progress in Medical ...

 India
4
Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

Ceasefire Shattered: Tragic Losses Amidst Gaza Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026