Shriram General Insurance Reports Robust Q3 Growth

Shriram General Insurance Company announced a robust 19 percent increase in its Gross Direct Premium (GDP) for the October-December 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 1,258 crore, as per a top official's statement on Wednesday.

The company's net profit surged by 26 percent to Rs 165 crore over the same period last year, driven by enhanced strategic execution in core segments and improved claims servicing capabilities.

Foreseeing sustained growth, the company targets Rs 4,600 crore in Gross Written Premium by the end of the current financial year on March 31, 2026, and aims to expand to Rs 8,000 crore by 2030.

