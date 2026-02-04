Left Menu

Shriram General Insurance Reports Robust Q3 Growth

Shriram General Insurance Company reported a 19% increase in its Gross Direct Premium for the third quarter of 2025, with a net profit rise of 26%. The company aims to close the financial year with a Gross Written Premium of Rs 4,600 crore, targeting Rs 8,000 crore by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:39 IST
Shriram General Insurance Reports Robust Q3 Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram General Insurance Company announced a robust 19 percent increase in its Gross Direct Premium (GDP) for the October-December 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 1,258 crore, as per a top official's statement on Wednesday.

The company's net profit surged by 26 percent to Rs 165 crore over the same period last year, driven by enhanced strategic execution in core segments and improved claims servicing capabilities.

Foreseeing sustained growth, the company targets Rs 4,600 crore in Gross Written Premium by the end of the current financial year on March 31, 2026, and aims to expand to Rs 8,000 crore by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026