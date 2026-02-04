Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister, Ends President's Rule

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Legislature Party, was inaugurated as Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal, was presided over by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Senior leaders Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, joining the newly formed state cabinet following the official cessation of President's Rule.

BJP supporters gathered in Imphal celebrated Singh's appointment as Chief Minister. The President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Loteeka Leima, expressed joy over the event, emphasizing the party's commitment to bringing peace and development to the region. Vice President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Khawungsing Shimray, extended gratitude to the Centre for its support and expressed optimism for collaborative efforts to ensure stability in Manipur.

The BJP had earlier elected Singh as its legislative party leader during a Manipur Legislative Party meeting in Delhi, a decision reached shortly before the conclusion of the President's Rule. The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur began on February 13 of last year, with subsequent extensions approved by Parliament.

In a related development, the Union Home Ministry has given a deadline to the Commission of Inquiry investigating ethnic violence in Manipur to present its findings by May 20, 2026. The commission is charged with uncovering the origins of the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, as well as assessing the response of the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)