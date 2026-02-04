Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen takes oath as Manipur deputy CM virtually.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen takes oath as Manipur deputy CM virtually.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
John Steenhuisen Steps Down: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape
Vannacci's Breakaway Party: Shaking Italy's Political Landscape
Hungary's Political Landscape Shifts: Tisza Party Gains Momentum
Laura Fernandez's Historic Win: Shaping Costa Rica's Political Landscape
Bengal BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting to discuss strategies for assembly polls