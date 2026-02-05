Rashmi Kamal to Lead West Bengal's Census and Citizen Registration Efforts

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Rashmi Kamal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2006 West Bengal cadre, as the Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration for West Bengal. This decision, sanctioned late on Wednesday, marks January 14, 2026, as her official start date.

Kamal's appointment, aligned with the Central Staffing Scheme, will span three years or until further orders, with her headquarters based in Kolkata. Her role involves overseeing significant census-related tasks and citizen registration processes, crucial for the upcoming Census of India 2027.

In a prepared statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted Kamal's role as crucial, given the preparations for the Census 2027. The first Phase, which includes houselisting operations, will rely heavily on technology and a newly detailed questionnaire collecting extensive demographic and housing data.

(With inputs from agencies.)