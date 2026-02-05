Left Menu

Rashmi Kamal to Lead West Bengal's Census and Citizen Registration Efforts

IAS officer Rashmi Kamal has been appointed as Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration for West Bengal, starting January 14, 2026. The decision comes amid preparations for the upcoming Census of India 2027, which will be conducted in two phases and include options for digital data collection and self-enumeration.

Updated: 05-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:28 IST
Office of Ministry of Home Affairs (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Rashmi Kamal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2006 West Bengal cadre, as the Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration for West Bengal. This decision, sanctioned late on Wednesday, marks January 14, 2026, as her official start date.

Kamal's appointment, aligned with the Central Staffing Scheme, will span three years or until further orders, with her headquarters based in Kolkata. Her role involves overseeing significant census-related tasks and citizen registration processes, crucial for the upcoming Census of India 2027.

In a prepared statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted Kamal's role as crucial, given the preparations for the Census 2027. The first Phase, which includes houselisting operations, will rely heavily on technology and a newly detailed questionnaire collecting extensive demographic and housing data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

