Delhi Police Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Person Cases Amidst Safety Concerns

Delhi Police reported no significant surge in missing person cases, averaging 2,000 monthly. Despite a stable trend over a decade, recent disappearances raise safety concerns. Recovery initiatives show a 77% rate, yet unresolved cases persist, especially among females, prompting criticism from officials about public safety under current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:35 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police, on Thursday, clarified that there has been no significant surge in missing person cases in the national capital. Despite reports to the contrary, the police maintained that figures have largely remained stable, averaging around 2,000 people reported missing each month, with January 2026 seeing 1,777 cases.

Over the past decade, the annual missing person figures in Delhi hovered between 23,000 and 24,000, undeterred by the city's rapid population growth. This statement from the authorities arrives amid alarming reports of 807 disappearances in just 15 days, prompting public safety concerns and scrutiny over Delhi's policing effectiveness.

Significantly, the police have managed to trace 1,80,805 individuals since 2016, achieving a recovery rate of about 77%. Initiatives like Operation Milap and AI-based tools are credited for this success. However, challenges persist, with unresolved cases rising, particularly among females, from 1,606 in 2016 to 5,576 in 2025.

The year 2020 marked the lowest number of cases at 17,944, attributed to pandemic lockdowns. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed concerns over the safety of residents, especially after recent figures of missing persons emerged, attributing public sector safety failures to current governance.

