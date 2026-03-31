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Habitual Offender Amit Kumar Detained Under Public Safety Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained Amit Kumar, a repeat offender accused of bovine smuggling, under the Public Safety Act. Kumar was apprehended after evading arrest for months, having been involved in several cases across multiple police stations in Jammu. He is now lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:04 IST
Habitual Offender Amit Kumar Detained Under Public Safety Act
Amit Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action by detaining Amit Kumar, a known offender and alleged bovine smuggler, under the Public Safety Act. This action comes after Kumar's repeated involvement in notorious smuggling activities, creating a necessity for legal intervention.

Kumar, hailing from Phinder in R S Pura tehsil of Jammu district, faced a detention order following directions from the District Magistrate Kathua. His history of evading arrests and involvement in cases registered at Hiranagar and Lakhanpur police stations finally culminated in his detention.

Authorities have now placed him in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, bringing temporary relief to a region troubled by his alleged activities. The Kashmir Police's decisive move indicates a significant step toward enforcing animal protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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