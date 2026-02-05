India-US Trade Deal: Milestone in Diplomacy and Agriculture

The recently concluded India-US trade deal is being hailed as a breakthrough in diplomacy, development, and dignity by Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan assured that the interests of Indian farmers are safeguarded in this agreement, which slashes tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18%.

Chouhan emphasized that the deal protects key agricultural sectors, including major crops and dairy, from any detrimental impacts. Addressing concerns, he stated, 'The interests of the farmers are completely secure. Our major grains and dairy products remain safe.' He also criticized opposition parties for allegedly spreading misinformation and 'blind opposition' to the deal.

Highlighting the export benefits, Chouhan mentioned that reduced tariffs will give a boost to India's exports, benefiting sectors like textiles and cotton farming. He reassured that both small and large farmers have their interests protected, amidst concerns of increased American agricultural imports. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, calling the trade agreement a landmark in India-US relations.

