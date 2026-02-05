Left Menu

Tirupati Turmoil: SFI Leaders Abducted Amid High Drama

Tension gripped Tirupati as SFI student leaders were allegedly attacked and kidnapped by unidentified individuals while en route to lodge a complaint about Mohan Babu University. Authorities have launched an investigation, seeking the abductors and promising strict action against those responsible for the brazen assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:54 IST
Tirupati Turmoil: SFI Leaders Abducted Amid High Drama
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension erupted in the Tirupati Rural Mandal after members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were reportedly attacked, abducted, and threatened by a group of unidentified individuals near Vartha Cross, close to Lemon Tree Hotel in Tiruchanur Village on Tuesday morning.

Police reports indicate that the incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., as SFI leader V Reddy Kumar, a resident of Parikidona village from Chowdepalli Mandal, accompanied by student leaders Sheikh Ali Akbar, Vinod Kumar, and others, were heading to the District Collector's Office to file a complaint regarding alleged injustices at Mohan Babu University.

The complainant claims that approximately 20 unknown assailants arrived at the location in three vehicles, forming an unlawful gathering. They allegedly restrained the students, assaulted Sheikh Ali Akbar and Vinod Kumar, and issued threats, declaring affiliations with personnel tied to Mohan Babu University.

Subsequently, Akbar and Vinod Kumar were forcibly kidnapped and driven towards Chittoor. One attacker reportedly also took Ali Akbar's motorcycle. V Reddy Kumar promptly filed a complaint with local authorities, urging swift action to locate the abductees and apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities have registered an FIR on charges of unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, and theft. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible, with police pledging thorough investigations and firm actions against the culprits. Jurisdictional considerations are also being reviewed to ensure comprehensive legal redress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

 India
2
Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker Om Birla in LS.

Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker O...

 India
3
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain Future

Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain...

 India
4
Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026