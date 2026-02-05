Tirupati Turmoil: SFI Leaders Abducted Amid High Drama

Tension erupted in the Tirupati Rural Mandal after members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were reportedly attacked, abducted, and threatened by a group of unidentified individuals near Vartha Cross, close to Lemon Tree Hotel in Tiruchanur Village on Tuesday morning.

Police reports indicate that the incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., as SFI leader V Reddy Kumar, a resident of Parikidona village from Chowdepalli Mandal, accompanied by student leaders Sheikh Ali Akbar, Vinod Kumar, and others, were heading to the District Collector's Office to file a complaint regarding alleged injustices at Mohan Babu University.

The complainant claims that approximately 20 unknown assailants arrived at the location in three vehicles, forming an unlawful gathering. They allegedly restrained the students, assaulted Sheikh Ali Akbar and Vinod Kumar, and issued threats, declaring affiliations with personnel tied to Mohan Babu University.

Subsequently, Akbar and Vinod Kumar were forcibly kidnapped and driven towards Chittoor. One attacker reportedly also took Ali Akbar's motorcycle. V Reddy Kumar promptly filed a complaint with local authorities, urging swift action to locate the abductees and apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities have registered an FIR on charges of unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, and theft. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible, with police pledging thorough investigations and firm actions against the culprits. Jurisdictional considerations are also being reviewed to ensure comprehensive legal redress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)