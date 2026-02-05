AI Investment Woes and Silver Slide Shake Asian Markets

On Thursday, Asian stocks faced a sharp decline as rising AI investment costs prompted investors to exit technology sectors. The substantial capital expenditure forecast by Google parent Alphabet further unsettled the market.

In a clear shift, investors showed a preference for defensive stocks like Walmart. This market dynamic was also influenced by disappointing earnings from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, which saw its shares plummet 17% overnight.

Adding to the pressure, silver and gold prices experienced notable drops, with silver diving 13% and gold falling by 2%. These factors combined to create a turbulent environment for global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)