Asian Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Stock markets in Asia experienced a sharp decline on Monday as tensions in the Gulf region threatened global economic stability. The conflict has already resulted in soaring oil prices, posing risks of increased inflation and potential global recession.

President Donald Trump's statements regarding U.S. control over Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, as reported by the Financial Times, have added to the uncertainty. Efforts to resolve the conflict diplomatically are underway, with Pakistan preparing to host talks, despite accusations from Tehran of a potential U.S. land assault.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has caused a surge in prices for oil, gas, and other commodities. Analysts predict a prolonged conflict, with energy-dependent Asia particularly vulnerable to the economic impact. Meanwhile, both European and U.S. markets also showed significant declines on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)