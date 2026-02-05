Left Menu

Tensions High in J&K: Leaders React to Recent Anti-Terror Operations

Three terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir, praised by BJP leaders. Amidst this, differing political views surface as Home Minister Amit Shah visits, with some leaders demanding restoration of statehood and highlighting ongoing militancy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:27 IST
Tensions High in J&K: Leaders React to Recent Anti-Terror Operations
BJP MLA Shagun Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Jammu and Kashmir valley, security forces successfully neutralised three terrorists in Udhampur and Kishtwar during two operations on Wednesday. As Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for his visit to the region, leaders expressed varied reactions, from praise to concern over ongoing challenges.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar celebrated the counter-terror achievements, hailing them as a significant success for security forces. She extended her congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, connecting the positive outcome to the upcoming visit of the Union Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq viewed Shah's visit as a potential catalyst for fulfilling promises, including restoring statehood. In contrast, Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra accused the Home Minister of downplaying ongoing militancy and criticized the BJP for prioritizing party interests over national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'black spot': Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

Behaviour of some opposition members in Speaker's office on Wednesday a 'bla...

 India
2
Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

Asian Granito India Triples Profit Amid Strong Market Demand

 India
3
High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

High Court to Hear Case on AAP MLA's Detention

 India
4
Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

Starlink Shutdown: Impact on Ukraine's Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026