Tensions High in J&K: Leaders React to Recent Anti-Terror Operations

In the Jammu and Kashmir valley, security forces successfully neutralised three terrorists in Udhampur and Kishtwar during two operations on Wednesday. As Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for his visit to the region, leaders expressed varied reactions, from praise to concern over ongoing challenges.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar celebrated the counter-terror achievements, hailing them as a significant success for security forces. She extended her congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, connecting the positive outcome to the upcoming visit of the Union Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq viewed Shah's visit as a potential catalyst for fulfilling promises, including restoring statehood. In contrast, Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra accused the Home Minister of downplaying ongoing militancy and criticized the BJP for prioritizing party interests over national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)