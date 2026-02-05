Left Menu

Tragic End of a Suspended Lecturer: A Life Cut Short Amidst Allegations

Manohar Lal Bhadu, a suspended lecturer from Jalore, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Before his death, he sent a suicide note implicating his struggle with a recruitment scam investigation. His untimely death raises serious questions about mental health support in such scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:40 IST
Lecturer
A suspended lecturer, Manohar Lal Bhadu, 35, allegedly ended his life by stepping in front of a moving train near the Arjun Nagar railway underpass, police reported Thursday. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening.

Bhadu, originally from Sanchore in the Jalore district, had been embroiled in a recruitment scam investigation by the Special Operation Group (SOG), following his suspension from a government college. Prior to the tragedy, Bhadu shared a suicide note with friends, which later surfaced on social media.

Bhadu, who had been residing in Mahesh Nagar while preparing for competitive exams, leaves behind a wife and three children. The case spotlights critical concerns regarding mental health amidst legal and professional turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

