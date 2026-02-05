Tragic End of a Suspended Lecturer: A Life Cut Short Amidst Allegations

A suspended lecturer, Manohar Lal Bhadu, 35, allegedly ended his life by stepping in front of a moving train near the Arjun Nagar railway underpass, police reported Thursday. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening.

Bhadu, originally from Sanchore in the Jalore district, had been embroiled in a recruitment scam investigation by the Special Operation Group (SOG), following his suspension from a government college. Prior to the tragedy, Bhadu shared a suicide note with friends, which later surfaced on social media.

Bhadu, who had been residing in Mahesh Nagar while preparing for competitive exams, leaves behind a wife and three children. The case spotlights critical concerns regarding mental health amidst legal and professional turmoil.

