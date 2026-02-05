European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Earnings and ECB Anticipation

European shares remained remarkably steady on Thursday as investors navigated a mix of earnings reports from major players such as Shell and BNP Paribas, while simultaneously showing caution ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 maintained its position at 618.25 points as of 0817 GMT, staying close to the record-high level reached on Wednesday. Market participants are predominantly focused on the ECB's decision, especially in light of recent data revealing that underlying inflation cooled faster than anticipated, alongside a strengthening euro against the dollar.

The earnings narrative on Thursday was strongly influenced by banks and resource companies with BNP Paribas seeing a 4.1% increase in shares after reporting fourth-quarter profits that exceeded expectations. In contrast, Spanish IBEX index experienced pressure as shares of BBVA declined by 4%, even though the lender posted higher profits. Shell experienced a 1.6% drop after missing profit forecasts for its fourth-quarter results while technology stocks rebounded with a 2% rise, aided by positive outcomes from Alphabet.