European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Earnings and ECB Anticipation
European shares remained stable as investors analyzed earnings from Shell and BNP Paribas, while awaiting the ECB's monetary policy decision. The STOXX 600 index hovered near record highs, with attention on inflation data and the strengthening euro. Tech stocks rose, buoyed by positive reports from Alphabet.
European shares remained remarkably steady on Thursday as investors navigated a mix of earnings reports from major players such as Shell and BNP Paribas, while simultaneously showing caution ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.
The pan-European STOXX 600 maintained its position at 618.25 points as of 0817 GMT, staying close to the record-high level reached on Wednesday. Market participants are predominantly focused on the ECB's decision, especially in light of recent data revealing that underlying inflation cooled faster than anticipated, alongside a strengthening euro against the dollar.
The earnings narrative on Thursday was strongly influenced by banks and resource companies with BNP Paribas seeing a 4.1% increase in shares after reporting fourth-quarter profits that exceeded expectations. In contrast, Spanish IBEX index experienced pressure as shares of BBVA declined by 4%, even though the lender posted higher profits. Shell experienced a 1.6% drop after missing profit forecasts for its fourth-quarter results while technology stocks rebounded with a 2% rise, aided by positive outcomes from Alphabet.