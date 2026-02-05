Equinor and Eneco Forge 5-Year Gas Supply Pact
Equinor ASA has finalized a five-year gas supply agreement with Eneco, securing up to 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for the Netherlands. Deliveries to the Dutch gas grid commenced on February 1, enhancing energy security. This pact highlights the growing collaboration within the European energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:09 IST
Equinor ASA has entered into a significant five-year agreement with Eneco for gas supply to the Netherlands. This arrangement will provide up to 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.
Starting from February 1, the gas will be delivered directly to the Dutch gas grid, enhancing the region's energy stability.
This collaboration underscores the strengthening ties in the European energy market, as both companies aim to contribute to energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB's €3 Billion Boost to Support Clean Energy Transition Amid EU Carbon Price Concerns
Powering the Peaks: Sunmeister Energy's Revolutionary Solar Hybrid Solutions
Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements
Ensuring energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of govt: MEA.
Adani Energy Pioneers India's Smart Meter Revolution