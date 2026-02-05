Left Menu

Equinor and Eneco Forge 5-Year Gas Supply Pact

Equinor ASA has finalized a five-year gas supply agreement with Eneco, securing up to 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for the Netherlands. Deliveries to the Dutch gas grid commenced on February 1, enhancing energy security. This pact highlights the growing collaboration within the European energy sector.

Updated: 05-02-2026 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Equinor ASA has entered into a significant five-year agreement with Eneco for gas supply to the Netherlands. This arrangement will provide up to 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Starting from February 1, the gas will be delivered directly to the Dutch gas grid, enhancing the region's energy stability.

This collaboration underscores the strengthening ties in the European energy market, as both companies aim to contribute to energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

