Equinor and Eneco Forge 5-Year Gas Supply Pact

Equinor ASA has entered into a significant five-year agreement with Eneco for gas supply to the Netherlands. This arrangement will provide up to 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Starting from February 1, the gas will be delivered directly to the Dutch gas grid, enhancing the region's energy stability.

This collaboration underscores the strengthening ties in the European energy market, as both companies aim to contribute to energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)