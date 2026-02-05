Left Menu

Adani Energy Pioneers India's Smart Meter Revolution

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has made history as the first company to install 1 crore smart meters in India. With an impressive pace of 25,000 meters per day, AESL is leading the charge in India's energy transition. The initiative strengthens utility operations and empowers consumers with real-time data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:32 IST
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by installing 1 crore smart meters in India, marking a significant step in the country's digital energy transformation.

The company, tasked with deploying 2.5 crore smart meters across five states, has reached this goal well ahead of schedule, demonstrating its industry-leading installation pace of 25,000 meters per day. This development positions AESL as a frontrunner in India's advanced metering infrastructure sector.

The initiative is part of India's broader plan under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to replace conventional meters with smart ones, aimed at enhancing billing transparency, improving grid reliability, and empowering consumers with real-time usage insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

