Adani Energy Pioneers India's Smart Meter Revolution

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by installing 1 crore smart meters in India, marking a significant step in the country's digital energy transformation.

The company, tasked with deploying 2.5 crore smart meters across five states, has reached this goal well ahead of schedule, demonstrating its industry-leading installation pace of 25,000 meters per day. This development positions AESL as a frontrunner in India's advanced metering infrastructure sector.

The initiative is part of India's broader plan under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to replace conventional meters with smart ones, aimed at enhancing billing transparency, improving grid reliability, and empowering consumers with real-time usage insights.

