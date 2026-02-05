Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Precious Metals Tumble Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Easing

Precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, saw a steep decline as the dollar rose and U.S.-China tensions eased. A strengthening dollar made gold expensive for international buyers, while geopolitical talks and market liquidity contributed to the selloff. Asian markets reacted negatively, with tech investments impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:27 IST
Market Turmoil: Precious Metals Tumble Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold and silver prices plummeted amid a sweeping market selloff on Thursday, triggered by a robust dollar climbing to a two-week high and relaxing U.S.-China trade frictions. Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $4,917.61 per ounce, pulling back from a near one-week peak achieved earlier in the trading session.

April U.S. gold futures saw a decrease of 0.3% to $4,936.30 per ounce. Analysts attribute gold's recent volatility to Kevin Warsh's potential Federal Reserve chair nomination that rejuvenated the dollar. As the dollar strengthens, gold priced in the greenback becomes costlier for foreign investors.

Global markets witnessed unsettling trends as the geopolitical landscape shifted, with Iran and the U.S. preparing for discussions in Oman and positive talks unfolding between President Trump and President Xi Jinping. Commodity prices took a downturn as global tensions receded, leading to a continuous selloff in Asian stock markets, exacerbated by concerns over skyrocketing AI investment costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

