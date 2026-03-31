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Emerging Markets Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict, Asian Stocks Hit Hard

Stocks and currencies in emerging markets are experiencing significant downturns due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Asian markets are particularly hard hit, marking their worst downturn since the 2008 recession. U.S.'s military stance and trade disruptions add volatility, impacting global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:47 IST
Emerging Markets Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict, Asian Stocks Hit Hard
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Emerging market stocks and currencies are facing significant downturns as conflict in the Middle East worsens. Asian markets are experiencing their worst month since the Great Recession of 2008. Meanwhile, U.S. actions in the region and trade uncertainties are adding to the global economic instability.

MSCI's emerging markets index fell 1.4% in March, heading for its steepest monthly decline since 2020, with the geopolitical tensions intensifying financial volatility. The U.S.'s strategic maneuvers, including troop deployments, contribute to market unpredictability, pushing safe-haven investments like the dollar to higher relevance.

European stocks also brace for substantial losses, as Turkish banks and the lira reel from economic disruptions. The IMF cautions that Middle Eastern conflicts are severely impacting frontline economies, dimming recovery prospects. However, some investors seek opportunities in China and Oman, enjoying relative economic stability.

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