Suzlon Energy Reports Impressive Profits Amidst Renewable Push

Suzlon Energy has reported a nearly 15% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 445 crore for the December quarter, primarily due to increased revenues. The company had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 388 crore for the same quarter in 2024.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,228 crore from Rs 2,969 crore in the previous year. Suzlon showcased a record orderbook of 6.4 GW for the third quarter, with 617 MW delivered and 2.4 GW currently under execution.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, highlighted growth strategies, including the launch of DevCo, digital transformation of OMS, development of smart manufacturing, and leveraging global opportunities as part of the Suzlon 2.0 initiative. He emphasized that with advancements in electric mobility, AI, and industrial decarbonization, the green transition is gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)