Left Menu

Delhi's Waste Woes: Chief Minister Gupta's Sustainable Vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces ambitious plans to tackle the capital's waste and pollution issues, criticizing past administrations for neglect. Gupta pledges to clear key landfill sites by 2026, ramp up bio-mining, and transition Delhi's public transport to zero emissions through an electric bus initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:53 IST
Delhi's Waste Woes: Chief Minister Gupta's Sustainable Vision
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted on Thursday that the capital's towering landfill sites at Okhla and Bhalaswa would be eradicated by year's end. In an exclusive talk with ANI, Gupta revealed the BJP government's ramped-up bio-mining capacity, now at a substantial 30,000 metric tonnes daily.

The Chief Minister assured Delhi residents that the Ghazipur landfill would be managed within two years. "By 2026, we plan to eliminate the waste heaps at Delhi's garbage mountains," she stated, outlining plans for processing facilities and waste segregation efforts.

Gupta sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of inaction during their 11-year tenure. She attributed the capital's long-standing pollution issues to short-sighted policies, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies targeting air and water purity, and highlighting efforts towards a fully electric public transport system by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026