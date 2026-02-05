Delhi's Waste Woes: Chief Minister Gupta's Sustainable Vision

In a bold declaration, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted on Thursday that the capital's towering landfill sites at Okhla and Bhalaswa would be eradicated by year's end. In an exclusive talk with ANI, Gupta revealed the BJP government's ramped-up bio-mining capacity, now at a substantial 30,000 metric tonnes daily.

The Chief Minister assured Delhi residents that the Ghazipur landfill would be managed within two years. "By 2026, we plan to eliminate the waste heaps at Delhi's garbage mountains," she stated, outlining plans for processing facilities and waste segregation efforts.

Gupta sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of inaction during their 11-year tenure. She attributed the capital's long-standing pollution issues to short-sighted policies, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies targeting air and water purity, and highlighting efforts towards a fully electric public transport system by 2028.

