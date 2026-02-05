India Eyes Major Rafale Deal Ahead of French President's Visit

By Ajit Dubey: In anticipation of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit in mid-February, India's Defence Ministry is set to deliberate on a substantial Rs 3.25 lakh crore proposal for procuring 114 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Following initial approval from the Defence Procurement Board, a critical meeting is expected next week to discuss the proposal, deemed essential for the Air Force's operational needs amid rising regional security threats, defense sources informed ANI.

With only around 30 operational fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, the Indian Air Force faces heightened threats due to escalating ties between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China. The acquisition of the 114 Rafales, 80% of which will be domestically produced, aims to address this capability gap.

The plan is to integrate 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater jets, with Dassault partnering Indian private firms for local production. Upon completion, the Air Force will have 150 Rafales, while the Navy will also add 26, featuring aircraft carrier-compatible versions.

President Macron is scheduled to attend the AI summit in Delhi on February 18, where discussions are expected to further advance the aviation collaboration between France and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)