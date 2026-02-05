Left Menu

Meghalaya's Devastating Coal Mine Explosion: Government Vows Strict Action

In Meghalaya, 18 lives were lost in a coal mine explosion, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to assure stringent action against those responsible. The state and Prime Minister announced ex gratia aid for victims' families, and an inquiry is underway to address illegal mining activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:45 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has claimed 18 lives, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to vow strict action against those responsible. The state has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF.

Sangma has emphasized that illegal activities will no longer be tolerated, highlighting the state government's promotion of scientific mining as a safer alternative. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about the safety of miners and the need for stringent regulations to prevent such incidents.

The state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the explosion, with Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirming that a rescue operation recovered 18 bodies from the site. The authorities have registered an FIR and are calling for public cooperation in identifying those involved in the illegal mining operation.

