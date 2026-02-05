Meghalaya's Devastating Coal Mine Explosion: Government Vows Strict Action

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has claimed 18 lives, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to vow strict action against those responsible. The state has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF.

Sangma has emphasized that illegal activities will no longer be tolerated, highlighting the state government's promotion of scientific mining as a safer alternative. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about the safety of miners and the need for stringent regulations to prevent such incidents.

The state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the explosion, with Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirming that a rescue operation recovered 18 bodies from the site. The authorities have registered an FIR and are calling for public cooperation in identifying those involved in the illegal mining operation.

