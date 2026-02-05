Meghalaya's Devastating Coal Mine Explosion: Government Vows Strict Action
In Meghalaya, 18 lives were lost in a coal mine explosion, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to assure stringent action against those responsible. The state and Prime Minister announced ex gratia aid for victims' families, and an inquiry is underway to address illegal mining activities.
- Country:
- India
An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has claimed 18 lives, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to vow strict action against those responsible. The state has announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the victims' families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF.
Sangma has emphasized that illegal activities will no longer be tolerated, highlighting the state government's promotion of scientific mining as a safer alternative. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about the safety of miners and the need for stringent regulations to prevent such incidents.
The state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the explosion, with Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirming that a rescue operation recovered 18 bodies from the site. The authorities have registered an FIR and are calling for public cooperation in identifying those involved in the illegal mining operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech Sparks Controversy
Illegal Mining Costs SA Economy Billions, Mantashe Tells SAHRC Inquiry
Nagaland CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for those killed in bus accident in Kohima
President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi: US ambassador Sergio Gor.
Haryana: Action against illegal mining led to 1,264 cases in 2025; probe over in 88 pc of FIRs