Meghalaya Coal Mine Tragedy: Government Pledges Action and Support

An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has resulted in the deaths of 18 people, prompting high-level governmental attention and a promise of accountability. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately contacted Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, offering full support from the central government.

In response, Chief Minister Sangma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swift compassion and support. Notably, ex-gratia assistance from both the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the state government has been announced for the victims' families and the injured.

The state has launched a serious investigation, with the deployment of disaster response teams to manage rescue efforts. Officials emphasize that those responsible for this illegal mining operation will face stringent legal consequences as the state vows to prioritize safety and legality in coal mining practices going forward.

