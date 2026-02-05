Cuba's Strategic Moves Against Fuel Crisis

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Thursday that his government will introduce a multi-sector contingency plan next week to address worsening fuel shortages in light of escalating U.S. efforts to halt the oil supply to the Caribbean nation.

During a televised press conference, Diaz-Canel emphasized the blockade's impact on public services. "(The U.S. blockade) affects public transportation, hospitals, schools, the economy, and tourism," he stated. He posed critical questions regarding the future of daily operations, questioning how they will manage agriculture, transportation, and education without sufficient fuel.

Despite these challenges, Diaz-Canel assured the nation of their resilience. "We are going to take measures that, while not permanent, will require effort. What else are we to do? Are we going to give up? There is so much to defend," he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)