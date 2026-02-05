HIF Global Paves the Way for Cost-Effective Green Hydrogen in Brazil

HIF Global is setting its sights on substantially lowering the costs of its ambitious green-hydrogen project in Brazil, specifically targeting the first of four planned modules at the Port of Acu in Rio de Janeiro, as revealed by the company's Latin America CEO.

The pioneering e-fuels producer initially estimated a $4 billion investment for the facility but is strategizing to trim expenses by staggering the installation of the modules and optimizing their setup according to growing demand, with a current focus on keeping costs well under $1 billion per module.

The Port of Acu project is poised to manufacture 220,000 metric tons of methanol annually per module, utilizing electrolyzers to extract hydrogen from water and combining it with carbon from local industry to create e-fuels, advancing sustainable aviation and reducing reliance on fossil fuels amidst regulatory uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)