Odisha's People's Budget: A New Era of Public Engagement

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the 2026-27 state budget will be formulated based on comprehensive public opinions, reflecting the aspirations of the populace. More than 2,000 suggestions via multiple channels have been received, emphasizing a participatory approach in budget preparation for effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that the 2026-27 annual budget would embody a grassroots approach by incorporating public opinions. This announcement came after a pre-budget consultation attended by over 50 experts, including key government figures and former finance ministers.

Majhi emphasized the significance of public input, stating that the budget would be designed to reflect the true aspirations and needs of Odisha's people. More than 2,000 suggestions were received through digital platforms, showcasing a shift from bureaucratic decision-making to a people-centric approach.

The focus on public engagement has led to successful initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, derived from citizen feedback. Additionally, the government aims to enhance industrialization, job creation, and economic growth, aligning with initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

