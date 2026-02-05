Odisha's People's Budget: A New Era of Public Engagement
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the 2026-27 state budget will be formulated based on comprehensive public opinions, reflecting the aspirations of the populace. More than 2,000 suggestions via multiple channels have been received, emphasizing a participatory approach in budget preparation for effective governance.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that the 2026-27 annual budget would embody a grassroots approach by incorporating public opinions. This announcement came after a pre-budget consultation attended by over 50 experts, including key government figures and former finance ministers.
Majhi emphasized the significance of public input, stating that the budget would be designed to reflect the true aspirations and needs of Odisha's people. More than 2,000 suggestions were received through digital platforms, showcasing a shift from bureaucratic decision-making to a people-centric approach.
The focus on public engagement has led to successful initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, derived from citizen feedback. Additionally, the government aims to enhance industrialization, job creation, and economic growth, aligning with initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anticipation for Omar Abdullah's 2026-27 Budget in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Budget 2026-27: A Stone-Carved Vision for India's Future
Bengal govt tables Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in assembly for 2026-27 fiscal.
Harnessing AI for Social Impact: Bridging Educational and Governance Gaps
Revamping India's Coaching Ecosystem: A New Era of Accreditation and Governance