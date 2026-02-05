Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Three Sisters' Obsession with Korean Culture Ends in Suicide

A diary discovered in the room of three sisters who committed suicide in Ghaziabad reveals their deep love for Korean culture and conflict with family expectations. Investigations focus on possible connections to a Korean task-based app. Neighbors are shocked, highlighting the girls' isolation and struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Ghaziabad, where a diary found in the room of three sisters — Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi — who died by suicide reveals their strong attachment to Korean culture and strained family relations. This revelation has stirred concerns about mental health and cultural conflicts.

The ongoing investigation led by authorities focuses on potential links to a Korean task-based app, allegedly associated with their distress. Despite the father's claims, initial findings have not confirmed their usage of such an app, prompting discussions on online influences and youth vulnerability.

Residents remain in shock, with conversations revolving around the social isolation of the sisters and the unnoticed signs leading to their tragic decision. Community leaders emphasize the importance of addressing mental well-being amidst economic challenges, underscoring the need for increased awareness and support for young individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

