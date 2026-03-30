Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events Around the World

The upcoming weeks are packed with a series of crucial diplomatic engagements, highlighting the interconnectedness of global governance. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Berlin, setting the stage for intense talks.

Meanwhile, high-profile officials from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye are set to visit Pakistan for discussions focusing on West Asia. In Asia, diplomatic activity is buzzing with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visiting Japan, and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to travel to China amid recent Supreme Court rulings affecting trade.

Key events also extend to Europe, with EU energy ministers convening in Brussels and the observance of World Autism Awareness Day. Moreover, political dynamics in Africa and Latin America are spotlighted with significant elections and anniversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)