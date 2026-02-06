Tensions Surge as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
Iran has seized two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, alleging fuel smuggling. The vessels, carrying approximately 1 million litres of fuel, were intercepted near Farsi island and moved to Bushehr. This incident adds to ongoing regional tensions, ahead of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat.
Iran has seized two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling fuel, according to state television reports. The vessels were intercepted near Farsi island and taken to Bushehr, although details about their nationality remain undisclosed.
General Heidar Honarian Mojarrad, a regional commander with the Revolutionary Guard's navy, stated that the tankers carried around 1 million litres of fuel, including diesel. The fifteen crew members onboard are currently held by judicial authorities, though their nationalities have not been disclosed.
The seizure coincides with heightened regional tensions and precedes critical nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Muscat. This act is part of a series of similar incidents since the US exited the 2015 nuclear agreement, escalating hostilities between the two nations.
