Tensions Surge as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

Iran has seized two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling fuel, according to state television reports. The vessels were intercepted near Farsi island and taken to Bushehr, although details about their nationality remain undisclosed.

General Heidar Honarian Mojarrad, a regional commander with the Revolutionary Guard's navy, stated that the tankers carried around 1 million litres of fuel, including diesel. The fifteen crew members onboard are currently held by judicial authorities, though their nationalities have not been disclosed.

The seizure coincides with heightened regional tensions and precedes critical nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Muscat. This act is part of a series of similar incidents since the US exited the 2015 nuclear agreement, escalating hostilities between the two nations.

