Market Turmoil: Asian Stocks Plunge Amidst Global Sell-Off

Asian stocks continued to fall as Wall Street's turmoil deepened, leading to a significant decline in precious metals and cryptocurrencies. South Korea's Kospi index dropped by 5% early Friday, and concerns over AI's impact on profits contributed to the losses. Gold and cryptocurrencies further retreated following the sell-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 06:14 IST
In a continuation of market turbulence, Asian stocks reported further losses early Friday, mirroring an intensified sell-off seen on Wall Street.

The MSCI broad index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw a 0.9% decrease led by South Korea's Kospi, which plummeted 5%, causing a temporary trading suspension. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% and futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded significant declines.

Uncertainty loomed over investor commitments as financial markets grappled with AI advancements and cryptocurrency concerns. Fears of declining software firm profits and a surging layoff rate in the U.S. contributed to this trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

