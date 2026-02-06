Market Turmoil: Asian Stocks Plunge Amidst Global Sell-Off

In a continuation of market turbulence, Asian stocks reported further losses early Friday, mirroring an intensified sell-off seen on Wall Street.

The MSCI broad index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw a 0.9% decrease led by South Korea's Kospi, which plummeted 5%, causing a temporary trading suspension. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% and futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded significant declines.

Uncertainty loomed over investor commitments as financial markets grappled with AI advancements and cryptocurrency concerns. Fears of declining software firm profits and a surging layoff rate in the U.S. contributed to this trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)