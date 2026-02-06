Market Turmoil: Asian Stocks Plunge Amidst Global Sell-Off
Asian stocks continued to fall as Wall Street's turmoil deepened, leading to a significant decline in precious metals and cryptocurrencies. South Korea's Kospi index dropped by 5% early Friday, and concerns over AI's impact on profits contributed to the losses. Gold and cryptocurrencies further retreated following the sell-off.
In a continuation of market turbulence, Asian stocks reported further losses early Friday, mirroring an intensified sell-off seen on Wall Street.
The MSCI broad index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, saw a 0.9% decrease led by South Korea's Kospi, which plummeted 5%, causing a temporary trading suspension. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% and futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded significant declines.
Uncertainty loomed over investor commitments as financial markets grappled with AI advancements and cryptocurrency concerns. Fears of declining software firm profits and a surging layoff rate in the U.S. contributed to this trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
