Cryptocurrency Fuels Global Drone Trade Amid Rising Tensions
A report by Chainalysis reveals that groups in Russia and Iran are increasingly using cryptocurrency to buy military drones and components. These low-cost drones have become essential in Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts. Blockchain technology aids in tracing such transactions, although the scale remains minor compared to overall military spending.
A recent report from Chainalysis has highlighted a significant rise in the use of cryptocurrency by groups linked to Russia and Iran for purchasing military drones and components. The widespread availability of commercially accessible drones on global e-commerce platforms makes it difficult for authorities to track these transactions.
The report indicates that while traditional financial methods are still predominant, blockchain technology is playing an increasing role in these procurement networks. Through blockchain, Chainalysis researchers traced crypto transactions from individual wallets related to drone developers or paramilitary groups to purchases from e-commerce vendors.
Since the escalation of conflict in Ukraine in 2022, pro-Russian groups have raised substantial crypto donations, with drones frequently marked as a purchase priority. With blockchain facilitating detailed transaction mapping, authorities can gain better insights into the intent behind these purchases. The report also noted Iranian connections utilizing crypto for military gear procurement, underscoring the technology's potential to clarify otherwise opaque transactions.
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