Left Menu

Mandatory Parental Care Leave: A Proposal for India's Workforce

Uttar Pradesh MP Sumitra Balmik advocates for a mandatory 45-day leave for employees to care for parents over 60. In Rajya Sabha, she highlighted the challenges of the 'sandwich generation' and the growing elderly population, urging the government to take action to support family care amidst urbanisation impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:22 IST
Mandatory Parental Care Leave: A Proposal for India's Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move highlighting the challenges faced by the 'sandwich generation,' Uttar Pradesh MP Sumitra Balmik has called for mandatory 45-day leave for employees in both government and private sectors to care for parents aged over 60 years.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Balmik underscored the increasing number of elderly citizens in India, noting that by 2036, over 23 crore people will be senior citizens. She pointed out that rapid urbanization and employment opportunities have displaced many youth, leaving their aging parents behind.

Balmik emphasized the necessity for adult children to be available for primary care, underlining the importance of such leave policies to support the nation's growing silver economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026