Mandatory Parental Care Leave: A Proposal for India's Workforce

In a significant move highlighting the challenges faced by the 'sandwich generation,' Uttar Pradesh MP Sumitra Balmik has called for mandatory 45-day leave for employees in both government and private sectors to care for parents aged over 60 years.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Balmik underscored the increasing number of elderly citizens in India, noting that by 2036, over 23 crore people will be senior citizens. She pointed out that rapid urbanization and employment opportunities have displaced many youth, leaving their aging parents behind.

Balmik emphasized the necessity for adult children to be available for primary care, underlining the importance of such leave policies to support the nation's growing silver economy.

