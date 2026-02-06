Left Menu

Danone's Global Infant Formula Recall Over Toxin Concerns Expands

Danone expands its withdrawal of infant formula batches in Austria, Germany, and France due to contamination with cereulide. The toxin, detected in Chinese ingredients, also affects Nestle and Lactalis, causing international recalls and consumer anxiety. Investigations in France are exploring potential links to infant fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:01 IST
Danone's Global Infant Formula Recall Over Toxin Concerns Expands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danone is broadening its recall of infant formula across several European countries, including Austria, Germany, and France, as a precaution against potential contamination by the toxin cereulide. This decision, jointly announced by the company and an Austrian food agency, points to escalating concerns over infant safety.

Cereulide, a toxin capable of inducing nausea and vomiting, was identified in ingredients sourced from Chinese suppliers used by global infant formula manufacturers, such as Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis. The discovery has sparked recalls across multiple nations, raising parental concerns worldwide about product safety.

In France, Danone has declared the withdrawal of select batches of its Gallia and Bledina brands, taking precautionary measures in response to newly tightened EU safety standards. Simultaneously, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety confirmed the recall of Aptamil and Milumil batches in Austria and Germany. French authorities are also investigating potential links between the recent infant deaths and Nestle's Guigoz formula, with results pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

