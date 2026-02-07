BMW Recall: Fire Risk in Overheating Engine Starters

BMW North America is issuing a recall for 87,394 vehicles across the United States due to potential fire hazards associated with overheating engine starters, as revealed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Saturday.

The recall comes amid concerns that the engine starters in affected vehicles may overheat, posing a significant fire risk. The company is taking prompt action to address the issue by working in coordination with the federal auto regulator.

To rectify the problem, BMW has stated that all necessary replacements of the engine starters will be carried out free of charge by authorized dealers, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of their customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)