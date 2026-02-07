Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Blast Claims 27 Lives

The death toll from a devastating coal mine blast in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has reached 27. Rescue operations continue, with officials recovering two more bodies. The state government launches an inquiry amidst ongoing investigations, while both national and state leaders express grief and announce compensation for victims' families.

Visual from the rescue operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from a catastrophic coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has tragically increased to 27, officials have confirmed. During the ongoing rescue operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two more bodies were discovered, according to NDRF Commandant HPS Kandari in a statement to ANI.

As reported by the district administration, 18 bodies were retrieved on February 5, followed by four on February 6, and two additional bodies on the subsequent Saturday. Kandari stated that three NDRF teams remain actively involved in the search and rescue efforts to locate more victims at the blast site, where numerous workers are still trapped.

Amid the ongoing investigations, Meghalaya's Minister Lahkmen Rymbui revealed the arrest of two individuals linked to the tragic incident. Meanwhile, both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their condolences and pledged financial compensation for the victims' families. State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured a thorough investigation into the suspected illegal mining operation that led to the disaster, promising accountability and legal repercussions for those responsible.

