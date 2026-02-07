Left Menu

Energy Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Power Infrastructure

Russia has launched a significant air assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, targeting electricity generation and distribution systems. Over 400 drones and 40 missiles were involved in the latest attacks, exacerbating Ukraine's ongoing energy crisis. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled, as Ukraine faces frequent blackouts.

Updated: 07-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:21 IST
In a major offensive, Russia has targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, launching over 400 drones and 40 missile strikes, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The attacks focused on critical elements of the electricity grid, leading to widespread concern as the country's energy sector struggles to cope amid the conflict.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed two thermal power stations in the west were hit, highlighting the seriousness of the strikes. As freezing temperatures grip the nation, emergency power cuts have been implemented, and Poland has been asked to provide emergency power imports.

Despite diplomatic talks brokered by the U.S., there is no progress in resolving the war. Moscow's aggressive actions have resulted in a dire energy crisis, with officials reporting continuous attacks across multiple regions. As the conflict rages on, Ukraine is left grappling with mounting energy challenges.

