Surjewala Criticizes India-US Trade Pact, Warns of Devastation to Indian Agriculture

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has slammed the Modi government for an India-US Interim Trade Agreement, alleging it threatens Indian agriculture. He criticized the decision to allow zero-tariff imports of US agricultural products, questioning the fate of domestic farmers amid existing cotton market issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:36 IST
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vehement critique against the Modi administration, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has warned of severe repercussions for Indian agriculture stemming from the newly outlined India-US Interim Trade Agreement.

Surjewala, speaking from Panchkula, Haryana, highlighted concerns over the allowance of zero-tariff imports of US agricultural products, asserting that such a move could severely impact local farmers' livelihoods by further saturating the market with foreign goods.

Not only did he draw attention to existing challenges faced by the cotton industry, marked by declining prices due to substantial imports, but he also demanded clarity on potential inclusion of staples like milk and wheat in the deal, questioning the motives behind the removal of existing farmer subsidies in the proposed agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

