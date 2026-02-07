Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement Eliminates Tariffs on Key Exports

India and the US have announced a framework for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, eliminating tariffs on several Indian exports like gems, pharmaceuticals, and smartphones. The US will impose a reciprocal tariff on other goods, with changes expected upon the successful conclusion of the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:49 IST
India-US Trade Agreement Eliminates Tariffs on Key Exports
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for international trade, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced on Saturday the removal of tariffs on several Indian exports to the United States. This comes as the countries revealed a new framework for the Bilateral Trade Agreement.

During a press briefing, Goyal confirmed that exports such as gems, diamonds, pharmaceuticals, and smartphones from India will now attract zero duties when entering the US market. This move is expected to boost trade in goods that are exported in large quantities, including agricultural items like spices, tea, and coffee.

The United States will, however, continue to impose an 18 percent reciprocal tariff on certain Indian-origin goods, including textiles and machinery. These tariffs may be rescinded upon the agreement's successful conclusion, signaling a potential relief for sectors that have faced high tariffs, notably highlighted by Kirit Bhansali of the GJEPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence Exposed: Tragic Pit Fall Highlights Safety Failures in Delhi

Negligence Exposed: Tragic Pit Fall Highlights Safety Failures in Delhi

 India
2
Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Blast Claims 27 Lives

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Illegal Coal Mine Blast Claims 27 Lives

 India
3
Maharashtra Elections: A Test of Unity Amidst Tragedy

Maharashtra Elections: A Test of Unity Amidst Tragedy

 India
4
Nationwide Strike by App-Based Taxi Drivers: A Push for Fair Practices

Nationwide Strike by App-Based Taxi Drivers: A Push for Fair Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026